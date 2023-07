(WFRV)- Fancy food is closer than ever, no suit required. Three Eleven Bar & Bistro just opened its doors in Algoma.

With food options ranging from Calamari to Lobster Rolls, their menu also has more casual options like a Spicy Bacon Burger.

If you save room for dessert, you can get a delicious slice of Cheesecake. You can wash all that down with a nice cocktail.

You will find Three Eleven Bar & Bistro at 311 Steele Street in Algoma.

For more information head to threeelevenbarbistro.square.site.