(WFRV)- The Wisconsin Cafe is serving up a new menu in the new year.

In this segment, Abigail Winkel from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center discusses these delicious meals and the importance of locally grown ingredients.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc.

Café Hours:

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For more information, head to farmwisconsin.org.