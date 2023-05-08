(WFRV)- Dive in to the world of Wisconsin agriculture with an all-new summer camp at Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Campers will participate in hands-on activities, focused on the diversity of foods grown and raised in Wisconsin. Partnering with local producers and experts, campers will explore all different aspects of our great state’s agriculture – from corn and cranberries to sheep and string beans.

Campers will step into the role of these producers and experts by: weighing a calf to evaluate health, soil sampling a crop field to determine soil type, and diving into what machines are necessary to harvest the feed that fuels our dairy cows.

Summer camp is open to youth ages 10 – 12 at the time of camp.

Monday, June 19 – Thursday, June 22

Camp will start each day at 8 a.m. (drop off any time after 7:45 a.m.) and wrap up at 3 p.m. (pick up by 3:15 p.m.)