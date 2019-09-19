Fashions from the Heart benefiting local heart patients on October 8th

(WFRV) – What’s hot when it comes to fall fashion?

Check out the latest styles from local boutiques as models walk the runway at Fashions from the Heart.

The best part, it’s an evening that benefits local heart patients.

Fashions from the Heart is on Tuesday, October 8th at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay.

For tickets, visit the HSHS St. Vincent or St. Mary’s gift shops, or call (920) 433-8561.

Both Lisa and Millaine, along with Local 5 This Morning’s, Nate Stewart, will be models at the event.