(WFRV) – They are called Redfish Remix. A father-son duo who travels from north of Milwaukee to Door County doing what they love.

They joined Local 5 Live to talk about their upcoming shows and their love of country music to pop and classic rock.

Their next show will be on May 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fat Joe’s Burgers & Brew in Fond du Lac. You can find the rest of their shows and music on their website redfishremix.com.