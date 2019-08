(WFRV) – Their goal is to reach everyone until all are fed.

Now you can help them in this goal by helping pack nutritious meals for Feed My Starving Children, right here in Green Bay.

The Feed My Starving Children 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, September 7th at 8 am at Green Bay Community church on Cardinal Lane in Howard.

To sign up for the Run/Walk or to sign up to pack meals, head to greenbaymobilepack.org and be sure to stop by their Facebook page as well.