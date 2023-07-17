(WFRV)- I scream, you scream, we all scream for delicious ice cream at Door County Ice Cream Factory & Sandwich Shoppe.

They have a wide selection of choices from Door County Cherries to Fudge Pecan. They also have cookie sandwiches to satisfy your sweet tooth.

If you aren’t in the mood for dessert, Door County Ice Cream Factory & Sandwich Shoppe has you covered with dinner options. They have soup, pizza, and more to choose from.

You will find Door County Ice Cream Factory & Sandwich Shoppe at 11051 State Highway 42 in Sister Bay.

For more information head to doorcountyicecream.com.