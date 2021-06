(WFRV) – Marie from The Wild Perch & Paw is an expert in the field and she joined Local 5 Live to give our viewers some tips on how to set up feeding stations to help feed the birds and give you a beautiful view.

The Wild Perch & Paw is located at 216 W. Cecil Street in Neenah. Reach out with questions to 920-751-3880. Shop online at wildperchandpaw.com and be sure to follow on Facebook.