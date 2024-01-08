(WFRV)- What is the experience like with The Blind Guy of Wisconsin?

In this segment, Philip Lemay with The Blind Guy of Wisconsin discusses what he does to help you feel good about choosing The Blind Guy of Wisconsin for your window blinds.

When doing home visits, Philip says that he will show the different products and books of fabrics and colors. He will get a quote on the spot after measuring the windows, and his consults are always free. Philip also said he does the installs himself and does not use sub-contractors.

