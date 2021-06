(WFRV) – Local 5 is celebrating Independence Day with a real bang in 2021 because Festival Fireworks are back.

John Stiloski joined Local 5 Live with details on what you need to know to attend. If you can’t make it in person, you can enjoy the fireworks live on Local 5 Sunday night starting at 9 pm.

Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox is Sunday, July 4 from 5 – 10 pm in downtown Green Bay.

For more details, head to downtowngreenbay.com.