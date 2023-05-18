(WFRV)- Spring is a wonderful season when the plants are starting to poke their heads out of the ground. It’s also the perfect season to have a walk through a garden. The Paine Art Center and Gardens is throwing a festival. The Festival of Spring is almost here.

May 20th The Paine Art Center and Gardens will open its doors at 9 a.m. to the public. And if you are a member, you can get in earlier (and yes, you can become a member the day of).

They will have over 100 vendors in the gardens. Including, Redolence candle bar. They sell candles that are made to make you remember the good times.

For more information head to thepaine.org.