Kick off the holiday season with live music, a treat walk, a window scavenger hunt, and more at Light Up Appleton.

Light Up Appleton is a free event happening this Saturday (11/11) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live performances by local artists and performers on the Houdini Plaza stage.

3:00pm: Appleton East – Brass Ensemble

3:30pm: Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard – Happy Veterans Day!

4:00pm: Lawrence University Mariachi Ensemble

5:00pm: Mischief & Magic

6:15pm: Lilie Fouts

Roaming performances and entertainment up and down College Avenue.

3 – 5 pm – NEWCA Dragon Dancers and Carolers from Appleton West

5 – 7 pm – Carolers from Girl Scout Troop 2237

5:00 pm – Magic Show with Rondini the Magician, 508 W. College Ave.

6:15 pm – Bombastic Bubble Show, 508 W. College Ave.

Ice carving demonstrations, next to Copper Rock Coffee (210 W. College Ave.)

Navah Mirage Fairies

Makaroff Ballet Dancers

For more information, head to appletondowntown.org.