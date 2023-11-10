(WFRV)- Kick off the holiday season with live music, a treat walk, a window scavenger hunt, and more at Light Up Appleton.
In this segment, Jordan previews the event with a special guest.
Light Up Appleton is a free event happening this Saturday (11/11) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Live performances by local artists and performers on the Houdini Plaza stage.
- 3:00pm: Appleton East – Brass Ensemble
- 3:30pm: Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard – Happy Veterans Day!
- 4:00pm: Lawrence University Mariachi Ensemble
- 5:00pm: Mischief & Magic
- 6:15pm: Lilie Fouts
Roaming performances and entertainment up and down College Avenue.
- 3 – 5 pm – NEWCA Dragon Dancers and Carolers from Appleton West
- 5 – 7 pm – Carolers from Girl Scout Troop 2237
- 5:00 pm – Magic Show with Rondini the Magician, 508 W. College Ave.
- 6:15 pm – Bombastic Bubble Show, 508 W. College Ave.
- Ice carving demonstrations, next to Copper Rock Coffee (210 W. College Ave.)
- Navah Mirage Fairies
- Makaroff Ballet Dancers
For more information, head to appletondowntown.org.