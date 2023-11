(WFRV)- Be transported to the little Russian town of Anatevka as Denmark High School Music Theatre presents Fiddler on the Roof.

In this segment, cast members discuss the dramatic turns this story takes, the music that spans generations, and how you can experience it live.

Fiddler on the Roof will play at the Denmark High School Music Theatre at 7 p.m. on November 3rd, 4th, 10th, and 11th with matinee shows at 2 p.m. on November 5th and 12th.

For tickets, head to dhsmusictheatre.ludus.com.