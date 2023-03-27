(WFRV) – Miracle at Manchester is an inspirational drama that tells the true story of Brycen Newman, a high school athlete who is diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer. Even in his darkest times, Brycen’s father (Rick) becomes his greatest support and advocate. As their father-son bond grows they find their friends, community, and strangers are praying for Brycen resulting in something miraculous.

Local 5 LIVE spoke with the Director and star of the movie Eddie Mcclintock. Eddie’s acting resume includes “Warehouse 13” (Syfy series), “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”, “Bones” and USA Network’s thriller “Shooter” (with the late Tom Sizemore).

