Final stretch to prepare for Bellin Women’s Half / 5K

(WFRV) – Bellin Health Running Expert, Nate Vandervest has tips to finish strong, in your training for the Bellin Women’s Half and 5K events.

It is not too late to register at bellinwomenshalf.com

If you are feeling some aches and pains while training, Bellin Health Titletown offers free walk-in injury consults.

The Free Walk-In Injury Assessment area is open:
Monday – Friday, 8 am – 6 pm

Saturday, 8 am – Noon

Find out more at https://www.bellin.org/locations/bellin-health-titletown-sports-medicine-orthopedics

