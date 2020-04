(WFRV) – While Goodwill stores are closed, one of their important programs is up and running.

Goodwill’s Financial Cyber Counseling can help you become self-sufficient through financial planning, education, and counseling.

Reach out for more information to 920-886-1000, weekdays from 8 am – 4:30 pm. There is a one-time fee and they will not turn anyone away.