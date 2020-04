(WFRV) – Unemployment claims are surging to record levels as companies cut or pause jobs due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

If you have been impacted, Local 5 Live received some advice from “Team Ramsey”, experts in working alongside financial guru Dave Ramsey.

We spoke with Ken Coleman, national best-selling author of “The Proximity Principle”.

For more information, head to daveramsey.com and kencoleman.com.