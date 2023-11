(WFRV)- Discover one-of-a-kind art at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary’s second annual Arts & Craft Fair.

In this segment, Billi Jo Baneck from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and Diane Jensen from Up Nort Photo give Lisa and Millaine a preview of the event.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary’s second annual Arts & Craft Fair is Sunday, November 19th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dick Resch Banquet & Event Space.

For more information, head to greenbaywi.gov/calendar.