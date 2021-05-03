Find great gifts from mom at McAllister Landscape Supplies and gift shop

(WFRV) – Mom will remember your love for her if you win this prize package from McAllister Landscape Supplies in Howard.

Valued at more then $225, it’s a beautiful potted arrangement with a mini flag and stand, apron, decorative garden mushroom set, and bird pick.

Register for this prize package and many others on our contests page. We will announce the winners on May 6th.

And while you’re at McAllister Landscape Supplies picking out something for mom, you can also take care of your landscape and gardening needs.

You’ll find McAllister Landscape Supplies and gift shop on Milltown Road in Howard.

Reach them by phone at (920) 865-7241, online at mcallisterlandscapesupplies.com and on Facebook.

