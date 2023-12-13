(WFRV)- Are you retiring soon? Need Medicare Coverage? Paul from Sovereign Select is here to help.

The first step is to find out if you are eligible. You are eligible for Medicare coverage if you are 65 or older, 65 and retiring, disabled, have renal disease, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Paul cautions against taking advice from flyers in the mail, instead working with an agent like himself to explore all the options.

For more information, you can head to MedicareGB.com or contact Paul directly at Psteckartgb@gmail.com or give him a call at 920-676-4752.