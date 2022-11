(WFRV) – Whether you are buying or selling a home, why not join the family – at Beckman Properties.

Brian and Vicky Beckman stopped by Local 5 Live with an introduction to their business, including offerings like free staging, professional photography/videography, free market analysis, online social marketing, and how it’s important you feel like a member of their family.

Beckman Properties serves all of Northeast Wisconsin. Reach them online at beckmanproperties.com.