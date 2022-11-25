(WFRV) – It’s more than finding the perfect tree, it’s the perfect place to make holiday memories.

Local 5 Live visited Whispering Pines Tree Farm during their opening day with a look at how they help you find the perfect tree, and afterwards you can shop their holiday items, meet Santa, have some refreshments and more.

Whispering Pines Tree Farm is located at 3694 Airport Road in Oconto.

Details from whisperingpinestreefarm.com:

WHISPERING PINES TREE FARM

Begin a NEW HOLIDAY TRADITION!



Breathe the clean air and indulge in the smell of a freshly cut tree. Grab your camera, invite your family and friends, and make some holiday memories at Whispering Pines Tree Farm, Oconto – located 1/2 hour north of Green Bay.

Choose and Cut Your Christmas Tree at Whispering Pines Tree Farm!

Our train themed tractors and wagons transport you and a provided hand saw to and from the field to cut your tree

Choose from Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Spruce and White Pine

Optional shaking and baling of your tree

Precut trees also available

Or – visit our De Pere retail location

Cozy Lodge and Holiday Shop!

Heated lodge to warm you up after selecting your tree

Whispering Pines Holiday Shop – with thousands of ornaments, unique home decor and quality jams and gourmet treats.

Stocking Stuffers – affordable gifts to add to your stockings

Professionally Designed Greenery

Wreaths, boughs, garland, kissing balls and more!

Professionally designed and made on-site with our own fresh greens

Refreshments

Food offered by Freedom Foods on weekends

Complimentary hot cocoa

HOLIDAY SHOP

Holiday Shop opens Nov. 7th

Ladies Night Nov. 10th details

Holiday Shop Details

CHOOSE AND CUT

TREE FARM

Nov. 25-Dec 21

Open 9 am – 4:30 pm

PICTURES WITH SANTA

Nov. 25-27

Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17

9 am – 4 pm

WHISPERING PINES

EXPRESS TRAIN RIDES

Every weekend!

DE PERE RETAIL LOT

Nov. 25-Dec. 4 | 8 am – 8 pm

Dec. 5-9 | 2 pm – 8 pm

Dec. 10-11 | 8 am – 8 pm

Dec. 12-17 | 2 pm – 8 pm