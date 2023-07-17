(WFRV)- Could Martin be your new best friend?

This adorable kitten is only 2 months old and will need help. Martin is Neutered, De-clawed, and up-to-date on vaccinations. His price… you name it. You choose your adoption fee to pick up Martin.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus also has a Pet Walk coming up. The Pet Wlak is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay.

Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus is at 3475 Park Drive in Sturgeon Bay.

For more information about Martin go to wihumane.org. For information about the Pet Walk, head to petwalkdoorcounty.com.