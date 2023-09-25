(WFRV)- What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

In this segment, Nick Novak from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce discusses how he needs your help to decide.

Contestants in our area:

  • Benshot Propellor Glass / BenShot LLC / Appleton
  • Gourmet Popcorn / Faris Gourmet Popcorn / Fond du Lac
  • Cheese Box / Dufeck Manufacturing / Denmark
  • Applewood Smoked Bacon / Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats / Wittenberg
  • Smokey Woods / Omnia Wood Products / Crivitz
  • Dauntless Maple Syrup Evaporator / Smoky Lake Maple Products / Hilbert
  • Mushroom Gin / Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery / Oshkosh
  • Skee-Ball / Bay Tek Entertainment Inc. / Pulaski
  • All American Canner / All American 1930 / Manitowoc
  • Waupaca Soy Candle / Wanderlust Scents LLC / Waupaca
  • Sway Lounge Seating / KI / Green Bay
  • Desert Storm Edition Chair / Vyper Industrial / Green Bay
  • Ammunition and Brass Casings / Ammo, Inc. / Manitowoc
  • Ariens 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thro / AriensCo / Brillion
  • Variable Width Mobile Boat Hoists / Marine Travelift, Inc. /Sturgeon Bay
  • Autonomous Mowers / RC Mowers / Suamico
  • Screw Press Separator AL-INS Enterprises / Fond du Lac
  • Curb Shark / Fluid System Components / De Pere
  • HCC/HPC-100 Filling Line / Hart Design & Manufacturing / Green Bay
  • CB25SD Forklift / Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp. / De Pere
  • EcoMax Cool / NPS Holdings LLC / Green Bay
  • Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers / Plexus Corp. / Appleton
  • Primary Pallets / Primary Products Inc / Brillion
  • Sas Extreme Auto Processor / Sas Forks / Luxemburg
  • 12’’ Cast Iron Bucket Attachment / Waupaca Foundry / Marinette

To cast your vote, head to madeinwis.com. Preliminary voting ends tomorrow.