(WFRV)- What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?
In this segment, Nick Novak from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce discusses how he needs your help to decide.
Contestants in our area:
- Benshot Propellor Glass / BenShot LLC / Appleton
- Gourmet Popcorn / Faris Gourmet Popcorn / Fond du Lac
- Cheese Box / Dufeck Manufacturing / Denmark
- Applewood Smoked Bacon / Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats / Wittenberg
- Smokey Woods / Omnia Wood Products / Crivitz
- Dauntless Maple Syrup Evaporator / Smoky Lake Maple Products / Hilbert
- Mushroom Gin / Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery / Oshkosh
- Skee-Ball / Bay Tek Entertainment Inc. / Pulaski
- All American Canner / All American 1930 / Manitowoc
- Waupaca Soy Candle / Wanderlust Scents LLC / Waupaca
- Sway Lounge Seating / KI / Green Bay
- Desert Storm Edition Chair / Vyper Industrial / Green Bay
- Ammunition and Brass Casings / Ammo, Inc. / Manitowoc
- Ariens 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thro / AriensCo / Brillion
- Variable Width Mobile Boat Hoists / Marine Travelift, Inc. /Sturgeon Bay
- Autonomous Mowers / RC Mowers / Suamico
- Screw Press Separator AL-INS Enterprises / Fond du Lac
- Curb Shark / Fluid System Components / De Pere
- HCC/HPC-100 Filling Line / Hart Design & Manufacturing / Green Bay
- CB25SD Forklift / Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp. / De Pere
- EcoMax Cool / NPS Holdings LLC / Green Bay
- Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers / Plexus Corp. / Appleton
- Primary Pallets / Primary Products Inc / Brillion
- Sas Extreme Auto Processor / Sas Forks / Luxemburg
- 12’’ Cast Iron Bucket Attachment / Waupaca Foundry / Marinette
To cast your vote, head to madeinwis.com. Preliminary voting ends tomorrow.