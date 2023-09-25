(WFRV)- What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

In this segment, Nick Novak from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce discusses how he needs your help to decide.

Contestants in our area:

Benshot Propellor Glass / BenShot LLC / Appleton

Gourmet Popcorn / Faris Gourmet Popcorn / Fond du Lac

Cheese Box / Dufeck Manufacturing / Denmark

Applewood Smoked Bacon / Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats / Wittenberg

Smokey Woods / Omnia Wood Products / Crivitz

Dauntless Maple Syrup Evaporator / Smoky Lake Maple Products / Hilbert

Mushroom Gin / Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery / Oshkosh

Skee-Ball / Bay Tek Entertainment Inc. / Pulaski

All American Canner / All American 1930 / Manitowoc

Waupaca Soy Candle / Wanderlust Scents LLC / Waupaca

Sway Lounge Seating / KI / Green Bay

Desert Storm Edition Chair / Vyper Industrial / Green Bay

Ammunition and Brass Casings / Ammo, Inc. / Manitowoc

Ariens 90 th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thro / AriensCo / Brillion

Variable Width Mobile Boat Hoists / Marine Travelift, Inc. /Sturgeon Bay

Autonomous Mowers / RC Mowers / Suamico

Screw Press Separator AL-INS Enterprises / Fond du Lac

Curb Shark / Fluid System Components / De Pere

HCC/HPC-100 Filling Line / Hart Design & Manufacturing / Green Bay

CB25SD Forklift / Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp. / De Pere

EcoMax Cool / NPS Holdings LLC / Green Bay

Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers / Plexus Corp. / Appleton

Primary Pallets / Primary Products Inc / Brillion

Sas Extreme Auto Processor / Sas Forks / Luxemburg

12’’ Cast Iron Bucket Attachment / Waupaca Foundry / Marinette

To cast your vote, head to madeinwis.com. Preliminary voting ends tomorrow.