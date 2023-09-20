(WFRV)- Step beyond the history books and the battlefield and onto the Homefront to connect with the people, stories, and ideas from the Civil War.

Pinecrest Historical Village is transformed into a Civil War encampment where guests can meet famous figures of the past and experience this time period in our nation’s history.

Beginning 30 minutes before the battle, you can purchase a raffle ticket for $5 for the opportunity to fire the Civil War cannon. You must be 12 years or older to fire the cannon.

For more information, head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.