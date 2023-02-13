(WFRV) – Live ice and snow sculpting are just the beginning of a fun weekend ahead in Sturgeon Bay.

Local 5 Live gets details on the Fire & Ice Festival where there’s many activities including some unique shopping items, a luminary-lit hike and more.

Details from sturgeonbay.net:

FIRE & ICE FESTIVAL

FEBRUARY 17 – 18, 2023

THROUGHOUT STURGEON BAY

2023 Fire & Ice presented with Stone Harbor Resort — The weekend begins with a luminary-lit hike at Crossroads at Big Creek Nature Preserve on Friday, February 17 from 5 pm to 7pm. Enjoy a magical, memorable winter experience with hot chocolate and bonfires. This family-friendly event is offered at no charge.

Saturday, stroll around town to witness novice and professional carvers turn blocks of snow and ice into works of art beginning at 9 am! Destination Sturgeon Bay member businesses have sponsored 20 ice blocks and 4 snow blocks this year. Carvers of all ages and skill levels will compete for cash prizes and the People’s Choice Award.

All sorts of other fun winter activities will be happening throughout Sturgeon Bay, in addition to ice and snow carving. Make a day out of it, and enjoy free Door County Trolley rides around Downtown, 11 am to 3 pm. Trolley stops will be located at Third Avenue PlayWorks, Popelka Trenchard Gallery, Bay Shore Outfitters, & Lawlss Coffee.

Fire & Ice Events – Saturday, February 18:

Third Avenue PlayWorks Indoor Winter Market, 10 am to 2 pm

Popelka Trenchard Gallery & Glass Studio glass blowing demonstrations, 11 am to 3 pm

Potawatomi State Park Winter Trails Day, 10 am to noon

“Snowga” at Martin Park, 11 am

Door County Library Book Sale, 9:30 am to 12 pm

Bay Shore Outfitters s’mores & hot chocolate

Madison Avenue Market samples & snacks, Chili Cook-off, 10 am to 2 pm

Kitty O’Reillys Fire & Ice Party featuring live music by Glas Hamr, 2 pm

Waterfront Mary’s Fire & Ice Fish Boil, 5:30 pm (reservations required)

Wine Tasting & App Specials at Drömhus, 2 pm to 4 pm

“Fire Over the Water” Fireworks Show, 9 pm

Saturday evening the excitement continues during the annual Fire & Ice dinner and auction followed by the “Fire over the Water” fireworks show. Bid on the online silent auction starting now! Log on and bid away at events.handbid.com. The online silent auction features over 60 amazing packages from businesses around Door County. The auction will close on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 pm. Auction funds help support the many community events that Destination Sturgeon Bay manages, including the Sturgeon Bay Fine Art Fair, Harvest Fest, and Sturgeon Bay’s Annual Street Art Project. All are welcome to participate!

Join us for Sturgeon Bay’s “Fire Over the Water” fireworks show beginning at 9 pm. Fireworks will be launched from the Old Train Spur Bridge on the waterfront. Viewing locations will include Otumba Park, Stone Harbor Resort, Bayview Park, Graham Park, Sawyer Park, and Sonny’s Pizzeria.

Fire & Ice Brochure – includes map of ice & snow block locations and a full listing of events!