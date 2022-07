(WFRV) – Terra Verde is starting July off with a bang, their popular Firecracker sandwich is back!

Marko visited Local 5 Live with a rundown of all of the delicious specials, plus what’s happening at Scoops coffee and where you can track down the food truck.

Terra Verde is located on 507 N. Madison Street in Chilton, for hours click here.

Scoops Ice Cream House can be found at 131 E. Chestnut Street in Chilton. For hours, click here.