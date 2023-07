(WFRV)- 4th of July is in full swing here in Green Bay.

Festival Foods Fire over the Fox will include live music from multiple stages around. Alongside the music, the event will also include food and beverages, family activities, fireworks, and more.

To participate in this event, you will want to head over to Leicht Memorial Park at 128 Dousman Street in Green Bay from 3:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information head to downtowngreenbay.com.