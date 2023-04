For today’s retail therapy, a first ever fashion event.

You will want to get tickets now for the Fox Valley Boutique Fashion Show on April 30th at 2 p.m. at Waverly Beach in Menasha.

Proceeds for this event will benefit the Center for Suicide Awareness.

Ollie Frocks in Seymour, Periwinkle Poppy Boutique, and Brinkley’s Boutique in Oshkosh are just some of the participating shops.

To find out more about the event and to buy tickets, head to their Facebook event.