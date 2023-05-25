(WFRV)- Sturgeon Bay is gearing up for the exciting Sturgeon Bay Fine Art Fair happening this weekend (May 27th and 28th) at Martin Park. It is also celebrating its 25th birthday this year with vendors and you can buy the artwork you see.

The event will have sculpture, glass, painting, jewelry, fiber, print, metal, photography, wood, and ceramic pieces available for purchase. There will be awards for first place through third for both two-dimensional and three-dimensional work. Additionally, Best of Show and Honorable Mention for two-dimensional and three-dimensional categories will also be awarded. Winners will be notified of their titles with a cash prize and ribbon Saturday afternoon.

For more information head to sturgeonbay.net.