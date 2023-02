(WFRV) – As fish fry season takes off, Local 5 is your guide to all the best spots to get fish fry.

Local 5 Live puts the spotlight on just one of those local spots, this one in Denmark. Kelley and Justin stopped by with a look at de Grand Family Restaurant, all of the options available for not only fish fry but other options like grilled cheese!

de Grand Family Restaurant is located at 623 De Pere Road in Denmark. Find them online at degrandrestaurant.com.