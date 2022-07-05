(WFRV) – Summer is zooming by and that could mean your reading list is as well.

Carol Petrina from the Kewaunee Public Library visited Local 5 Live today with an update on what people are reading this summer so you can add to your list.

Carol’s list of five books to read:

The Lacemaker’s Secret by Kathleen Ernst

Figure Eight, A Northern Lakes Mystery by Jeff Nania

History Comics The American Bison The Buffalo’s Survival Tale

On A Summer Tide by Suzanne Woods Fisher

The Fisherman and the Whale by Jessica Lanan

Door County Animals by Sally Collins

The Kewaunee public library is located at 822 Juneau Street in Kewaunee. Check out all the happenings online at kewauneepubliclibrary.org.