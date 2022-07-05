(WFRV) – Summer is zooming by and that could mean your reading list is as well.
Carol Petrina from the Kewaunee Public Library visited Local 5 Live today with an update on what people are reading this summer so you can add to your list.
Carol’s list of five books to read:
The Lacemaker’s Secret by Kathleen Ernst
Figure Eight, A Northern Lakes Mystery by Jeff Nania
History Comics The American Bison The Buffalo’s Survival Tale
On A Summer Tide by Suzanne Woods Fisher
The Fisherman and the Whale by Jessica Lanan
Door County Animals by Sally Collins
The Kewaunee public library is located at 822 Juneau Street in Kewaunee. Check out all the happenings online at kewauneepubliclibrary.org.