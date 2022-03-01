(WFRV) – Do you need a new book to read?

Nancy Bell from the Oshkosh Public Library joined us with her five pics for this month. All of them are by women authors.

They are:

“A Darker Shade of Magic” by V.E. Schwab “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter “Packing for Mars” by Mary Roach “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Oshkosh Public Library is located at 106 Washington Avenue. Check out their services on their website and follow them on Facebook.