(WFRV) – It’s the perfect season to curl up with a good book and a blanket.
You might also want a flashlight because Andrea West from the Brown County Library has some book suggestions that are on the scary side!
Here are her titles to add to your list:
“Mexican Gothic” – Silvia Moreno-Garcia
“Near the Bone” – Christina Henry
“Old Country” – Matt Query and Harrison Query
“The Lighthouse Witches” – C.J. Cooke
“The Ex Hex” – Erin Sterling
The Brown County Library also has some events coming up including an evening of ghost stories. See their full event calendar and find a branch near you at browncountylibrary.org.