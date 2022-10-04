(WFRV) – It’s the perfect season to curl up with a good book and a blanket.

You might also want a flashlight because Andrea West from the Brown County Library has some book suggestions that are on the scary side!

Here are her titles to add to your list:

“Mexican Gothic” – Silvia Moreno-Garcia

“Near the Bone” – Christina Henry

“Old Country” – Matt Query and Harrison Query

“The Lighthouse Witches” – C.J. Cooke

“The Ex Hex” – Erin Sterling

The Brown County Library also has some events coming up including an evening of ghost stories. See their full event calendar and find a branch near you at browncountylibrary.org.