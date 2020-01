(WFRV) – There’s a benefit concert that will raise funds for the Gerold Opera House Restoration Project.

Musical talents such as Steve March Torme, Mike Bailey of Vic Ferrari, and the band Pegasis will be performing, among others.

Fix the Bricks is Friday, January 17 from 6 – 10 pm at the Gerold Opera House, 136 East Main Street in Weyauwega.

For details, head to wegaarts.org.