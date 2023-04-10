(WFRV) – SAGA Sports Gymnastics is a club open to all ages in Suamico.

If you know someone interested in an introduction to the sport, check out their spring clinic on Saturday, April 22. It runs from 9:00 – 10:30 am.

These gymnasts travel to compete, so the booster club is offering support through fundraising.

Here’s a great way to do that. Attend the SAGA Sports Booster Club Golf Outing on June 10 at Ledgeview Golf Course in De Pere. To register, email ssbc.register@gmail.com

To learn more about the club, check out www.sagasports.us