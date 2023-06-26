(WFRV)- The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe is a great place to buy groceries at a discount. When it comes to cooking, baking, or drinking, The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe has you covered with prices set at bulk prices.

When you buy in bulk at a regular store, you get more off per unit. At The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe, that unit price is their regular price.

You can also head across the parking lot for their firework shop, Discount Fireworks. At Discount Fireworks, you will find fun for everyone this Independence Day. With Sparklers for the kids to fireworks for everyone.

You will find The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe and Discount Fireworks at W6482 Greenville Drive.

For more information head to bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com, discountfireworkswi.com, or their Facebook accounts at Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe – Greenville and Discount Fireworks – Greenville, WI.