Food, music, live art featured at igNight Market this Saturday in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Music, food, live art, hot air balloons – is just part of what makes up the popular igNight Market travelling night market series in downtown Green Bay.

Brooke Hafs from On Broadway visited Local 5 Live along with special performers with details on this year’s event.

This traveling night market series will feature local artisans and makers, interactive art demonstrations, original live music performances, life-size games, food, and drinks. Underutilized streets will be transformed into a contemporary, open-air marketplace as we invite the nightfall into the Broadway District.  For the month of August join us at Leicht Memorial Park and enjoy the balloon glow of 14 hot air balloons this year!

igNight Market is happening this Saturday, August 21. Head to Leicht Memorial Park, 128 Dousman Street in Green Bay.

For full event details, head to their website and Facebook event page.

