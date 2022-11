(WFRV) – Just in time to kick off the holiday entertaining season, a super chef spoke to Local 5 Live with some holiday hosting hacks to get your season off on the right foot.

TV host and cookbook author, Chef Tregaye Fraser shares tips like how to plan the perfect get together, a great go-to holiday meal idea, plus other great holiday hacks.

For more great holiday hacks, head to tipsontv.com.