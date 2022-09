(WFRV) – The pandemic may be in the rear view mirror but concerns about public health and food safety remain part of our daily lives.

Local 5 Live spoke with award-winning Chef and TV Host, Tregaye Fraser who has teamed up with Ecolab for food safety education month. Chef Fraser shares some important details to help you make informed food decisions.

For more, head to sciencecertified.ecolab.com.