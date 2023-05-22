(WFRV)- Cooking with your child may increase the likeliness they try new foods. This is very helpful for any parent struggling to get their child to eat new things. Megan Van Pay made it her mission to make foods that children can make with their parents or guardians.

She has many recipes on her website that are fun and easy to make. Here is the recipe for Sourdough Banana Oat Breakfast Bars.

Sourdough Banana Oat Breakfast Bars

Ingredients:

3 small or 2 medium bananas

1/2 PB or nut butter

2 cups oats

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup sourdough discard

1/2 cup chocolate chips plus more to top.

Instructions:

Step 1-Mash bananas and add all remaining ingredients to a bowl.

Step 2-Mix.

Step 3-Pour in a parchment-lined 8×8 baking dish and smooth out.

Step 4-Top with more chocolate.

Step 5- bake at 350 for 20 mins.

Step 6-Take out and spread the chocolate around.

Step 7- and the most important step-Enjoy!

For more information head to grateful-plates.com.