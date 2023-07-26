(WFRV)- The Suamico Firefighters Volunteer Association is having its annual festival.

This event will be full of fun activities for everyone. There will be inflatables, live music, a beer tent, and more. Along with drinks, food trucks will be at the event.

The Suamico Firefighters Volunteer Association Festival and Open House is happening this Saturday, July 29th from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fire Station #1 at 3270 West Deerfield Avenue in Suamico.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Suamico Firefighters Volunteer Association.