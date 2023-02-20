(WFRV) – Fun characters, food, free hot chocolate, football bowling and tons more!

Local 5 Live gets a preview of a fun day packed with activities for all ages, Winter in Whitney is happening this weekend in Green Bay.

Whitney Park is located at 800 Main Street in Green Bay.

Details from downtowngreenbay.com:

Winter in Whitney

Saturday, February 25th

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Whitney Park

Winter in Whitney, presented by Kos Management, turns Whitney Park into a winter wonderland! Enjoy an afternoon of snowy fun and special guests!

FOOTBALL BOWLING

Challenge your family and friends to a game of football bowling, courtesy of 1st and Bowl, fun for all ages!

Each pair stands on opposite sides of the lane with 10 bowling pins on their board. Teams alternate throwing the football at the opposing team’s pins. The first team to knock down all 10 pins wins! Set the pins back up and take on another opponent.

PAW PATROL – CHASE & MARSHALL

Join Marshall and Chase as they explore Whitney Park and hang out with all their new Downtown friends!

MARSHALL

From the firehouse to his fire truck, Marshall is a Dalmatian who is all action! He’s easily excited and the clumsy one of the group. The pups will always hear Marshall say, “I’m okay!”

CHASE

Using his police truck and megaphone, this German Shepherd Dog is an athletic natural leader who likes to take charge. Chase may be on the case, but he has to watch out for cats and feathers because he is allergic.

SNOW PRINCESS

Winter in Whitney is excited to welcome the beautiful Snow Princess to this year’s event. Elza joins us from her native winter village to visit with the children of Green Bay. Get your picture taken with her and meet her as she travels throughout the event.

FIRE PITS & SMORES

Make your own s’mores for free at the s’more making stations! Warm up and enjoy your snack around the fire pits.

FAMILY FUN GAMES, TOYS & MORE

From winter snow toys to playground equipment, Winter in Whitney will have plenty of family fun! Don’t be surprised if Chase, Marshall, and Snow Princess join in the fun!

HORSE-DRAWN WAGON RIDES

Davister’s Sunny Point Stables & Carriages will bring their amazing horses to our winter event to give families horse-drawn wagon rides through the neighborhood around the park.

Rides are free! The start point will be the Southwest corner of Whitney Park.

FOOD TRUCKS & HOT COCO

Grab a free cup of hot chocolate, courtesy of the Salvation Army, and enjoy delicious food from LBN food truck. Their menu includes cheese curds, ribbon fries, funnel cakes, pulled pork, brats, chicken booyah, soda, and water.