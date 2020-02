(WFRV) – Raise a glass because today is National Drink Wine Day and Forgotten Fire Winery stop by the studio with the latest trends in wines.

Forgotten Fire Winery’s tasting room is open seven days a week. They are located at N2393 Schacht Road in the Town of Peshtigo. The best way to get there is to follow the directions from their Facebook page.

You can also connect with them online at forgottenfirewinery.com.