Former Packers player Harry Sydney on his foundation, My Brother’s Keeper

(WFRV) – You may recognize Harry Sydney from his time on the field with the Green Bay Packers but his commitment to the community has grown even stronger with the founding of his non-profit, My Brother’s Keeper.

Harry visited with Local 5 Live to discuss some important topics on how this foundation helps to serve men in our community to create a ripple effect in the community.

My Brother’s Keeper is located at 1463 Main Street in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-884-1150, online at mybrotherskeeperinc.net and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

