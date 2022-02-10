(WFRV) – In today’s Fox Cities Chamber segment, we’re talking about helping shape future careers.

Melissa Haen of the Fox Cities Chamber joined us with Adam Sutter from Junior Achievement to talk about the Future Fox Cities Career Expo, which is geared towards eighth graders on helping them start shaping their career path.

The Future Fox Cities Career Expo is March 8th and 9th at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

To learn more, or to volunteer, head to foxcitieschamber.com.

To learn more about the nearest Junior Achievement program to you, head to wisconsin.ja.org.