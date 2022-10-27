(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce has a sweet success story to share.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with Business Award winner Nea Hahn, owner of Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio.

Nea gives viewers a closer look at her bakery, and her vision for the future.

You can find Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio at 1915 N Richmond Street in Appleton. Online at whiskandarrow.com and on Facebook.

Join the Fox Cities Chamber for the Business Awards Luncheon on November 14 from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood in Neenah. For tickets, visit foxcitieschamber.com.