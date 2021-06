(WFRV) – There is some big news in our continued series with the Fox Cities Chamber.

Chamber CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Dr. Chris Matheny, President of Fox Valley Tech to discuss some new happenings at Fox Valley Tech and how their mission connects academia to upskilled workers.

For events happening in the area, head to foxcitieschamber.com.

And to learn more about Fox Valley Tech programs, head to fvtc.edu.