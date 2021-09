(WFRV) – In Local 5 Live’s continued series with the Fox Cities Chamber, CEO Becky Bartoszek is joined by Eric Broten, Director of Business Expansion and Retention and Stephen Kohler of Pierce Manufacturing.

There’s a lot going on in the Fox Cities and that includes employment opportunities at Pierce.

Learn more about Pierce Manufacturing and how to apply at piercemfg.com.

And to keep up with the latest business news, head to foxcitieschamber.com.