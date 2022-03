(WFRV) – Today in Local 5 Live’s continued series with the Fox Cities Chamber, President and CEO Becky Bartoszek introduces us to a special educator in our community, Jesus Smith who got a special surprise recognizing him for his hard work.

Hear more on Jesus’ inspiring story and other teachers throughout the Fox Cities at the Excellence in Education Shining Star Awards, it’s happening April 5, 2022.

For more, head to foxcitieschamber.com.